Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans Wednesday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.
The press conference, slated to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be broadcast live on his Facebook page. The Gazette will cover it live here.
As of Tuesday, the state had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed. Nearly 700 had died.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
