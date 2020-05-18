Gov. Jared Polis will provide Coloradans an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday morning from a community health center in Wheat Ridge.
The press conference, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., will be held at the STRIDE Community Health Center in Wheat Ridge, where individual testing for coronavirus will be underway, according to a Monday morning press release from the governor's office.
You can watch the event live at the governor's Facebook page and follow this page for live updates.
As of Sunday, Colorado had nearly 22,000 cases of the virus diagnosed, though officials have said those numbers could be multiple times higher due to a lack of availability of testing, as well as those with the virus being asymptomatic in up to half of all cases.
The state had nearly 3,900 hospitalized, with 1,215 deaths.
On Sunday, Polis said expects schools to open in the fall - albeit with modifications. Read more here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
