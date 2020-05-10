Gov. Jared Polis is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., this week to lobby for more federal help in bailing out an economy pummeled by the novel coronavirus, the governor’s office said Sunday.
“Gov. Polis is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Wednesday and will continue advocating for Colorado to receive more federal support during this global pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment,” the governor’s office said in a written statement.
“The governor’s first priority is the health and safety of Coloradans, and the federal government is an important partner in Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Polis looks forward to a productive conversation.”
The news was first reported by Politico, which said the meeting would be at the White House.
The news comes as Colorado grapples with how to cut $2 billion to $3 billion from the state budget, forcing tough spending decisions after the state’s economy was blasted by COVID-19.
