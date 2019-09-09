Gov. Jared Polis will meet with El Paso County commissioners while visiting Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Pikes Peak Conference Room at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
County spokesman Ryan Parsell said the Governor's Office requested the meeting.
Polis is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at Techstars Startup Week in Colorado Springs.
"It's common for the governor to meet with county commissioners when he’s in the area," said Conor Cahill, Polis' press secretary.
Polis addressed local officials in July at a meeting of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments' Board of Directors. There, he announced that the state is seeking $25 million in federal funds to improve the transportation network that connects Colorado Springs area military posts.