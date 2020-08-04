Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response on Tuesday afternoon.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. You can watch it live on the governor's Facebook page.
Polis announced earlier that the Colorado National Guard, deployed to help state and local communities address the coronavirus pandemic, will continue its deployment until Dec. 31.
In other coronavirus news:
- The press conference has started. Polis says we're doing better as a state, largely due to the mask order, the closing of bars and nightclubs, and last call being at 10 p.m.
- We're "beginning to see a leveling off of the very alarming increase we had seen before," and the state is "back down to numbers that make us one of the safer states in the U.S."
- Whether the positive trend continues "really depends on the behavior of Coloradans," he said.
- "I think we've hit a bit of a balance here," he said. "The way you've lived the last week, last two weeks, that's how we have to live the next few months, not the way that our June or July went, more like the way our May went."
- There are currently 202 individuals in Colorado hospitalized with the virus, Polis said.
- The state is in a "precarious position," however, Polis said, equating the state's situation to a "boulder on a hill — one wrong move and it could go into a rock slide off the end."
- Polis said he plans to attend the first high school sports competition, which will be the first since March 12.
- "I'm glad high school youth sports will be back. I'm glad they'll be able to do every sport. Of course it won't be like other seasons," he said.
- "There are two ways this virus wins," he said. One is physical. The other way is it "destroys our spirit," he said. "We can't let it destroy our spirit just to save our lives."
- We're hopeful for vaccinations late this year or early next year, and some are in clinical trials in Colorado, he said.
- Eight hundred forty-nine Coloradans have died of coronavirus, he said.
- "Simple, common sense steps" like wearing masks and social-distancing can prevent additional unnecessary deaths, he said.
- What's being asked of Coloradans is easier than what's been asked of Coloradans in other eras like World War II and Vietnam, he said.
- "Make sure in everything you do, make sure you're choosing the right side so that we can win in Colorado, so that we can win in the United States of America, so that we can move forward and save lives," he said.