Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus response Friday afternoon via a remote media availability.
The Gazette will cover it live and provide updates here. The media availability will not be streamed live on his Facebook page.
At a Thursday press availability, state officials said halting the spread of the virus is made more difficult by the fact that, in up to half of cases, those who have it have no symptoms or fever.
Officials also discussed what contact tracing — contacting everyone an infected person may have exposed to the disease — might look like under Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer-at-home” phase that begins Sunday, when his “stay-at-home” order expires.
The state will use a three-pronged approach to contact tracing that will include hiring “COVID navigators” to help those who have been diagnosed or who are awaiting testing stay at home safely, and using technology, officials said Thursday. State officials said earlier this month that personal data from cellphones may be collected to trace the recent movement of those diagnosed with the virus.
Under the "safer at home" phase, populations must still stay at home like they did during the stay-at-home order. Group gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned; nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed; and personal services such as salons and personal training will reopen with strict precautions. Critical businesses will remain open, and retail businesses can open for curbside pickup.
As of Thursday, the state had 10,878 diagnosed cases of the virus, with 508 deaths.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this report.