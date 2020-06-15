Gov. Jared Polis plans to update Coloradans on the coronavirus pandemic in the state in a Monday afternoon press conference.
The conference, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Denver, can be live streamed at Gazette.com or from the Governor's Facebook page.
UPDATES
- “What brings us together and unites us is far greater than what divides us and that’s a good tone in these challenging times to set for our entire state.”
- As of Monday, 29,299 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Colorado and 1,605 deaths were those who had coronavirus. A total of 13,073 people have died directly of COVID-19.
- “The news is only as good as people’s behavior,” Polis said, referring to the use of face masks in public and social distancing measures.
- Coloradans are being responsible in wearing masks in public and doing their best to stay 6-feet apart from others, Polis said. Twelve of the last 14 days showed a downward trend in coronavirus cases, as well as eight of the 14 days have shown a decrease in hospitalizations.
- Now that things are going economically, the details can be refined, Polis said. A draft of new guidelines for "Safer-at-Home" phase were released, including allowing residential summer camps to reopen. Other guidelines include the following:
-Indoor events such as conferences, receptions and museums.
-Outdoor events such as concerts, fairs and rodeos.
-Bars can reopen and allow up to 25% of capacity limit or up to 50 people.
-Personal services like beard shaves and facials can resume.
-Noncritical manufacturing facilities can expand in-person workforce.
On June 4, a person who attended a Black Lives Matter protest on the University of Colorado at Boulder has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Monday statement from Boulder County Public Health.
The person wore a mask but was experiencing mild symptoms of no ability to taste or smell at the time of the protest, according to the health department. It asked that everyone who attended the event monitor for symptoms and self-isolate/get tested if they develop symptoms. Those who were exposed but do not have symptoms should consider testing a week after exposure, according to the department.
“We’re seeing increased transmission in our county,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager in the statement.
Polis said Thursday during a press conference he expects to see a rise in coronavirus transmissions in Colorado following protests in which hundreds have gathered.
"There's almost a certainty there was some transmission at those large gatherings," he said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 29,130 cases Sunday, including 1,932 in El Paso County. There have been 1,599 deaths among cases, including 102 in El Paso County. See more of the numbers here.