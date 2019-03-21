A proposed law that would allow victims of revenge porn to seek civil damages has been sent to Gov. Jared Polis.
Senate Bill 100, proposed by Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, would expand existing laws criminalizing revenge porn — typically the sharing of intimate images without the subject’s consent — to enable victims to sue in civil court, seeking economic, non-economic, statutory or punitive damages and court costs.
The Senate and House unanimously approved the measure. The Senate’s final vote, allowing a minor amendment to the bill, came Wednesday morning.
Polis has not previously voiced support or opposition to the bipartisan measure.
Gardner said in a February committee hearing that the bill is the product of about three years of work. He lamented that victims of revenge porn often suffer serious consequences such as losing their jobs, expulsion from school and damage to existing relationships.
In cases where the images are sold, the victim could also collect as much money as the defendant gained from the sale, the bill says.
Once Polis officially receives the measure, he has 10 days to sign.