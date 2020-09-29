While Colorado COVID-related hospitalizations have risen slightly on the coattails of a spike in new diagnoses that could be leveling off, Gov. Jared Polis had what appeared to be a more urgent message Tuesday: Enroll your child in school.
The state has seen about a 15% uptick in hospitalizations over the past week, it's not uncommon for such an increase to lag growth in diagnoses, which has remained at a relatively steady, albeit high, rate the past several days.
Colorado has been experiencing a "third wave" of the coronavirus since mid-September, and while data show it may be leveling off, "ask me in a week whether we've reached the peak for this third wave or not," Polis said at a news conference in Denver.
His larger concern, given the amount of time he and others including state Education Commissioner Katy Anthes spent on the topic Tuesday, is enrollment in public schools ahead of the state's designated "count day" Thursday, when schools tally their students for the state’s per-pupil funding.
The state has no official numbers on enrollment before that day, but anecdotal information has raised concerns states including Colorado are seeing a sharp decline in enrollment, particularly among the youngest students, said Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn, who joined Polis at the news conference.
"It's important that kids are enrolled and engaged in school every day," Polis said, acknowledging that "when the state transitioned to online learning last year, it really took everybody by surprise."
"This year, families are in a different place," he noted. "Their kids are back in school; they're fine."
The governor urged families that don't want their children back in school — for reasons ranging from child's medical condition to a family member's at-risk nature — to "enroll your kid in the school and at least begin the online program."
"I know a lot of parents who aren't ready for their kids to go back, but they also don't love the online program" their district is offering, Polis said, urging those parents to enroll their child in the online program of another district they may feel is doing a better job.
"It is very important. Your kid will likely go back at some point in the future, and you don't want them to have a major deficit if they do," he said.
U.S. children could lose $60,000-$80,000 in lifetime earnings because of pandemic-related learning deficits, he said, citing research.
Some families are successful in homeschooling, he said, calling it a "very hard and deliberate thing to do."
But "don't think you're home-schooling because you're giving them a book all day and leaving them at home. It's not something to be taken lightly," he cautioned.
Last week District 11 Superintendent Michael Thomas said the district could be down as many as 1,500 students, according to estimates, and the Pikes Peak region could be down about 5,000 students. The estimate, a "very soft number," was based on informal conversations with area superintendents, a district spokeswoman said.
"Our families are making decisions to not be in school, and it could be private schools, microschools, home-schools," Thomas said. "Five thousand in this region is a lot. I just don't believe there are enough microschools, charter schools ... to hold 5,000 students."
Notices of intent to home-school are nearly double last year's number, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Enrollment is estimated to be down 900 students, Allison Cortez, a spokeswoman for the region's largest district, Academy School District 20, said Tuesday, adding that notices for intent to home-school were nearly triple what they were last year.
"We understand families must make choices that best meet their individual needs," Cortez said. "We hope unaccounted students have found a public, private or home school to meet those needs. It is unsettling to think school age children are simply not taking part in an educational program somewhere. That is why, regardless of what education choice a family makes, we urge them to ensure their choice is compliant with state law. For example, home-schooling is a viable and attractive option to some families, but many do not realize they need to register as a homeschooler with the school district for compliance purposes."
Widefield School District 3 is down approximately 350 students this year, district spokeswoman Samantha Briggs told The Gazette. Notices of intent to home-school are up by about 100 over a typical year, she said.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 reported enrollment is down approximately 250 students over last year, with more than double the number of intent to home-school notices over last year, district spokeswoman Julie Stephen said.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 reported a loss of only about 60 students, which isn't unusual, Superintendent Walt Cooper said. The number of students being home-schooled has dropped by about 10, he added.
To those families with students enrolled online, Polis urged ensuring their children are participating and engaged in the instruction.
Students who aren't enrolled with a school district are missing out on more than education, Anthes said, explaining they're also missing out on "connection" and "caring adults who can support them with a multitude of needs."
"We cannot let our children's education become a casualty of the pandemic," she said.
Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.