Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will address the state this evening in a televised "Oval Office-style" address about the coronavirus pandemic.
The address, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes.
On Friday, Polis announced Coloradans should wear non-medical face masks when outside their homes.
Before Friday, only those who were suspected of being positive for COVID-19 were asked to wear a face mask.
On Thursday, state officials said coronavirus cases could be up to 10 times greater than the daily number the state reports, due to lack of testing availability.
When asked if the state's goals of setting up thousands of hospital beds and acquiring thousands of ventilators by mid-month in preparation for a potential surge that could occur between now and July was realistic, Mike Willis, the director of the state emergency operations center, acknowledged it's a "tall order."
"We're very concerned," he said. "It's a heavy lift, and a lot of things have to come together very, very rapidly."
As of Sunday, Colorado had nearly 5,000 diagnosed cases of the virus, with nearly 1,000 hospitalized and almost 150 deaths.
State residents have been under a stay-at-home order since March 25.