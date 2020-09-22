Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he is "confident we're past the halfway point in this terrible, challenging time" while officials who joined him at a news conference warned of a swelling third wave of coronavirus infections in the state.
The state is experiencing a "significant outbreak" of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, among 18-25-year-olds, "the bulk of whom attend Boulder," Polis said, referring to the nearly 860 on-campus diagnoses at the University of Colorado Boulder since school began in late August.
But Colorado also is reporting a "general increase" in cases among those over age 25 in every demographic, an increase considered a "a warning sign for us, just as we had a warning sign in July and were able to correct course," Polis said.
"While generally what we’re doing is working, we need to do it a little bit better," he urged.
