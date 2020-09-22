Virus Outbreak Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis puts on his mask after concluding a news conference on the state's efforts against the coronavirus on July 22, 2020.

 The Associated Press

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he is "confident we're past the halfway point in this terrible, challenging time" while officials who joined him at a news conference warned of a swelling third wave of coronavirus infections in the state.

The state is experiencing a "significant outbreak" of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, among 18-25-year-olds, "the bulk of whom attend Boulder," Polis said, referring to the nearly 860 on-campus diagnoses at the University of Colorado Boulder since school began in late August.

But Colorado also is reporting a "general increase" in cases among those over age 25 in every demographic,  an increase considered a "a warning sign for us, just as we had a warning sign in July and were able to correct course," Polis said.

"While generally what we’re doing is working, we need to do it a little bit better," he urged.

