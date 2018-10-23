After eight debates in the race to be Colorado’s next governor, it’s clear that Democrat Jared Polis has big plans, and Republican Walker Stapleton doesn’t think Polis can pay for them.
“Numbers illuminate problems in public policy, and I will be a pragmatic governor who makes promises I know I can pay for,” Stapleton said Tuesday night in their final debate.
Stapleton, the state treasurer, repeatedly has called Polis, the Boulder congressman, a “radical” dreamer on the costs of education, energy and transportation and the ability of taxpayers to shoulder those burdens.
He said he had a Mega Millions lottery ticket with a better chance of paying off than Polis’ odds of raising money to pay for his promises.
Polis said he would think big on education, pointing to his six years on the Colorado Board of Education, his role as founder and superintendent of a charter school and as a member of Congress who worked to help President Obama replace the No Child Left Behind Act.
“I think we need to invest in schools, and, yes, there’s a local role,” Polis said of tax initiatives. “… I’ve even chaired local mill levy and bond campaigns, and, yes, there’s a state role, not only investing in our schools, but making sure that money actually reaches the classrooms and addresses the funding disparities across our state.”
Neither candidate has endorsed Amendment 73 on the Nov. 6 ballot, which would raise taxes on wealthy Coloradans and corporations to pump more money into schools.
Two weeks before Election Day, their final, 90-minute debate was staged by KMGH-Denver7, The Denver Post and the University of Denver, where it took place.
On transportation, Polis leaned green toward transit and renewable resources. He has said his goal, not mandate, is to get all the state’s energy from renewable sources by 2040. And he would maintain climate programs, such as Gov. John Hickenlooper’s program to cut auto emissions, which are opposed by Republicans, including Stapleton.
“Not only is that about climate, it’s about our health,” Polis said. “(It’s about) the brown cloud, making sure we reduce asthma and, yes, even cancer rates, saving health care money and ultimately saving lives. We need to make sure we encourage investment in renewable energy, by making sure we recognize the savings for all of us.”
Stapleton said he would pay for roads and bridges from the federal tax reform windfall, a tax on sports gambling once that’s legalized, fixing “a broken regulatory model around medical marijuana” and lowering Colorado’s per-mile spending on road construction.
Polis called it “very dangerous” to finance bonds for transportation, as Stapleton supports, without a guaranteed way to repay that state debt. “I believe we can do it in a fiscally responsible way,” he said.
On oil and gas development, Stapleton shunned the idea of clamping down on an industry that pumps a reported $32 billion a year into the state economy.
Polis previously supported a measure that would have required a 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas operations — only slightly less restrictive than the 2,500-foot setback in Proposition 112, which he isn’t supporting. He said he favors greater setbacks than the current 500 feet, but noted that most drilling is governed by pacts between energy companies and land owners, not by the state’s limit.
He said the state needs “to make sure any energy extraction is done in a safe way.”
Throughout the debates, Stapleton often has been the aggressor, trying to gain ground in what appears to be a favorable year for Democrats. Polis has appeared to be above the political fray, but his answers on paying for his programs came into sharper focus only later in the debates.
Stapleton has tried to score points in a #MeToo environment by repeatedly bringing up a 1999 confrontation in which Polis tried to prevent a former female employee from stealing company files from an office. Although accounts differed, police and prosecutors determined Polis was the victim, and the woman was charged and later pleaded guilty to theft. Polis was not charged.
Last week, in a highly unusual move, Denver7 pulled an ad by a super PAC aligned with Stapleton that attacked Polis over the incident. KCNC-CBS4 later followed suit.
The candidates addressed negative advertising, but neither said he was sorry for the attack ads by their campaigns and supporters.
“I think negative ads are unfortunate,” Stapleton said. “But our campaign is the little engine that could.” He said his spending has been “dwarfed” by Polis, who has put up more than $20 million of his own money.
Polis called that an insincere answer, given all the money that special interests are spending on the Republican.
“They’re basically spending about as much as us,” Polis said, adding that his money was simply placed alongside about 4,000 other individual donors.
Stapleton shot back that Polis — “worth about half a billion dollars” — is spending money alongside “billionaires like Tom Steyer and George Soros.”
Denver7 anchor Anne Trujillo, debate co-moderator, said the station has received many emails asking why Polis changed his name, referencing an ad run by a super PAC allied with Stapleton that alleges Polis changed his name after the 1999 police incident.
“It’s my mother’s maiden name,” an annoyed-looking Polis said. “Throughout my time in business and public service, I’ve gone by Jared Schutz Polis or Jared Polis. I think it’s bizarre that anybody would attack somebody for a personal decision like that, to honor your mother’s maiden name. But it just shows the desperation and the shamelessness many of the special interest groups supporting Walker Stapleton have descended to.”
Early in his campaign, Stapleton ran on clamping down on sanctuary cities as refuges for undocumented migrants. He later moderated that to say he would make sure felons are held for federal agents but wouldn’t go further.
Tuesday night, Stapleton said President Trump was right to try to secure the U.S. border, but broader reform is needed to protect temporary workers who support the state’s service and agriculture sectors. He blamed opioids smuggled in from Mexico for “appalling rates of student suicides because of drugs.”
Polis referred to family separations at the U.S. border, saying: “There is a national emergency, and it’s an emergency of character. It’s an emergency when a 2-year-old child is ripped from her mother’s arms and sent thousands of miles away. It’s not who we are as a nation.”
Polis has maintained a comfortable margin in the polls since the two emerged from expensive and bruising primaries.
The Democrat has led Stapleton by 7 points in three polls, including a survey of likely voters by a Colorado-based GOP pollster. Polis has led by wider margins in surveys of residents that didn’t try to model voter turnout.
Monday, the data gurus at the FiveThirtyEight political blog predicted Polis would win the race with a margin of 11.9 percentage points.