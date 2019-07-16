Gov. Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs on Wednesday to discuss transportation with local, state and federal officials.
The meeting, at 10 a.m. at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, 14 S. Chestnut St., will focus on transportation needs and priorities for veterans and military members, says a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Polis also is expected to unveil a plan “to help fund accessibility and strategic connectivity” among military bases in the Pikes Peak region, the release says.
The discussion comes as CDOT officials tour the state to hear residents in all 64 counties say what transportation projects should take priority over the next decade.
El Paso County residents can weigh in at a meeting at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. More information about CDOT’s statewide meeting series is available at your transportationplan.com.