Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was set to sign a slew of bills Monday throughout the Front Range, including a one he said will protect Coloradans from the effects of toxic foam.
The governor signed the bipartisan HB20-1119, State Government Regulation Of Perfluoroalkyl And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), championed exclusively by El Paso County lawmakers, and two other bills at Colorado Springs' Fire Station 8 Monday morning before heading to Pueblo and Fishers Peak near Trinidad. He was then to loop back to Pueblo for an additional bill signing and end the day in Denver, where he'll finish the day by signing a marijuana-related bill.
The bill provides additional sampling and tracking of toxic foam, as well as a take-back program and assistance for affected systems, Polis said.
It does so by creating a $7 million program to accomplish these tasks paid for by industry, and without burdening taxpayers, said Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Longmont Democrat, on hand for the signing.
He called the substances "forever chemicals that need to be disposed of the right way."
"When any of us turn on the tap, we need to know the water we're drinking is safe," he said.
The bill requires any agency using the chemicals to register with the state and sets penalties for failure to do so. It also sets standards for the capture and disposal of such chemicals.
The bill's prime sponsors were Reps. Tony Exum and Lois Landgraf, a Democrat and Republican, respectively, and Sens. Dennis Hisey and Pete Lee, a Republican and Democrat, respectively. All reside in El Paso County.
The chemicals have been used for decades in household items, as well as in a firefighting foam at nearby Peterson Air Force Base, the Air Force Academy and hundreds of other military installations across the world. They have been linked to health ailments, including cancers, liver disease and high cholesterol.
Thousands of types of perfluorinated compounds exist, and a growing number of them have raised red flags for the dangers they present. Government agencies also have referred to them with the more inclusive term of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS.
This is a developing story and will be updated.