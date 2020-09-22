State employees who make more than $50,000 a year will be required to take mandatory furlough days, unless exempt, in order to address Colorado's budget shortfall, officials said Tuesday.
Gov. Jared Polis, his cabinet, the lieutenant governor and members of the governor’s office will take furlough days under the same mandates as other state employees, the governor's office said.
“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints,” Polis said in a statement.
State lawmakers in May had projected a more than $3 billion budget shortfall for 2020-21 because of impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of required furlough days are to be based on an employee’s annual salary:
Employees making $50,000.01 to $70,000 will be required to take one furlough day under the plan. Those paid $70,000.01 to $90.000 will be required to take two furlough days
State workers making $90,000.01 to $140,000 will be required to take three furlough days and anyone paid $140,000.01 and higher will be required to take four furlough days.
Employees who are necessary to respond to the pandemic, assist Coloradans in finding jobs, and protect public safety and roads, as well as workers making $50,000 a year or less, are exempt from the mandatory time off, state officials said.
“This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state’s budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services for Coloradans," Polis said. "I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before."
Additionally, most state offices will be closed Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, to minimize the impact of furloughs on state services, the governor's office said. Furlough days will be distributed throughout the fiscal year.