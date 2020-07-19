DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis criticized national COVID-19 testing labs for their slow turnaround in producing results during an interview Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press," 9News reports.
Polis talked with moderator Chuck Todd about Colorado's statewide mask mandate and the reopening of schools. He became passionate when Todd asked him whether Colorado is doing well with its testing saturation, speed of results and contact tracing.
"The national testing scene is a complete disgrace," Polis said. "Every test we send out to private lab partners nationally -- Quest, LabCorp -- seven days, eight days, nine days. Maybe six days if we're lucky. Almost useless from an epidemiological or even diagnostic perspective."
Polis praised the state lab for doing "yeoman's work." He said between the state lab and lab partners like UCHealth, Colorado was working to process 2,000 to 3,000 tests per day and turn around results in a day or two; however, some tests were being sent out-of-state.
"Unfortunately, that takes a long time, and we can't count on it, and our country needs to get testing right," he said.
