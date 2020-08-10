Colorado officials say they may be able to afford the unemployment benefits included in a weekend executive order from President Donald Trump, but that could last as little as two weeks.
The state calculated what it will take to fulfil the president’s edict that he signed in a bid to get around congressional gridlock that stalled coronavirus relief measures: $31.1 million weekly as the state deals with a jobless rate that spiked with the pandemic and remained at 10.5 percent through June..
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Monday afternoon "there's no way we could cover more than two or three weeks, tops" of that $100 per person match, because of budgetary constraints, and even that amount would be difficult.
Polis suggested, however, that the plan could buy federal lawmakers more time to strike a relief package deal.
Trump's order authorized additional relief payments of $400 weekly to the unemployed, with the federal government picking up $300 a week and states on the hook for the rest. The has meet with scorn from Democrats and raised constitutional questions among some Republicans who say Congress has sole authority over the budget.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette said the executive orders place “undue burdens on states" to extend needed unemployment benefits, and threaten "the viability of Social Security in order to provide an inefficient and lackluster fix to the economic crisis. Senate Republicans must return to the negotiating table, so Congress can provide the American people the full relief they need.”
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday blamed Democrats for forcing Trump's hand.
"Democrats in Congress failed to act in the best interests of Americans hardest hit by this pandemic," she said. "Amid inaction, President Trump stood up for every American who, through no fault of their own, needed relief."
Trump also deferred, but did not lower, payroll taxes for those making less than $100,000 a year. The symbolic move would require a congressionally-approved tax cut to have real impact.
The unemployment order in Colorado mostly drove bureaucratic confusion among agencies that have no experience dealing with a presidential order that lacks the force of law.
“We are still awaiting technical guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on options for implementation within the states," Colorado unemployment officials said in a Monday news release.
"Until more information is provided regarding financing and state options regarding the $100 state contribution, we are unable to comment on the viability of implementation of this assistance program within the state of Colorado.