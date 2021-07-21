Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.