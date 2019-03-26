032719-news-logo
Caption +

Gov. Jared Polis stands next to the new Colorado state logo he presented Tuesday. To his right is the 5-year-old logo it replaces.

Joey Bunch/Colorado Politics

 JoeY Bunch
Show MoreShow Less

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a new state emblem for reporters Tuesday, saying it will eventually be the logo of the land.

He called it a soft launch for what Polis called a "more inclusive" representation of Colorado. It replaces a 5-year-old, green triangle-shaped logo that wasn't universally liked, drawing comparisons to a carbon monoxide warning label.

Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration raised $2.6 million in private donations and pro bono work around that branding effort.

Colorado state budget lands with a $30.5 billion price tag

Polis didn't fork over any state money for the new logo. It already had been developed in-house and was being used on apparel and trinkets handed out at trade shows by the Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

"In an effort to promote all (that) Colorado has and using the tools we have in the state, we wanted to provide a fresh representation of the state brand," Polis told reporters Tuesday.

"It evokes our wonderful, iconic state flag, the familiar red, white, blue and yellow color palette of our flag and the symbolism of our flag," he said, describing the emblem on the knit cap he put on for the announcement.

Costs and benefits for Colorado weighed during another oil and gas hearing

Polis noted the evergreen trees and a twin peaks embraced by dominant C, "representing Colorado's outdoor spirit and our natural resources." He said the C's redness reflected the color of the state's soil and rocks.

"The yellow represents the state's abundant sunshine and the wheat of the Great Plains," the governor from Boulder continued. "... The rich blue base, of course, represents our water, which is absolutely critical to our state."

Polis sticks to familiar themes in second State of the State address in Colorado Springs

He said the new logo would replace the old one as agencies go about the normal process of changing out signs, websites and letterhead.

"We didn't have to spend a penny to get a great new logo that I think represents our whole state, more than a simple peak," said Polis, which he said appealed to his nature as a businessman.

Contact Joey Bunch at joey.bunch@coloradopolitics.com or follow him on Twitter @joeybunch.

Tags

Colorado Politics senior political reporter

Joey Bunch is the senior correspondent and deputy managing editor of Colorado Politics. His 32-year career includes the last 16 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and he is a two-time finalist.

Load comments