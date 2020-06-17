A new advisory committee will scrutinize the Regional Transportation District's long record of financial woes, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.
At a joint meeting with the Democratic chairs of the House and Senate transportation committees and RTD Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede, Polis said the committee will look at the agency's finances, the structure of RTD governance, short- and long-term prioritization of resources and how to address gaps in coverage, particularly for riders with disabilities.
Colorado Public Radio reported Tuesday that RTD cuts its service 40% in April and that the agency anticipates a shortfall of $252 million next year, about one-third of its overall budget. By 2026, that shortfall could grow to $1.3 billion.
“We'll be hard-pressed to maintain the current level of service, which is the COVID service plan, at a 40 percent-reduction from January,” Bruce Abel, RTD's special projects director, told the board at a meeting Tuesday evening, according to CPR.
Lawmakers attempted to take on some of RTD's problems during the abbreviated 2020 session. That bill, Senate Bill 151, was postponed indefinitely on May 26, due to both its cost and to the complexity of the issue, coming at a time when lawmakers were attempting to pass a state budget and deal with legislation tied to the pandemic.
One of the bill's major provisions looks a lot like what happened today: creation of a blue-ribbon panel, to be overseen by the Department of Transportation, that would perform "an in-depth review of RTD."
But one issue was on both Polis' mind and that of Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield, who chairs the House Transportation Committee. That's the long-delayed light-rail service to Boulder and Longmont.
RTD obtained voter approval for funding that line in 2004. The 41-mile line was to be completed by 2017, but the RTD board has now pushed that date back to 2050.
"This isn't just for folks in my neighborhood or the governor's," Gray told reporters Wednesday. "This is about more effective governance."
"We are not asking RTD to do the impossible," Gray added. "It's to say with the resources we have, are we being as efficient and effective as possible, especially for those who are particularly reliant" on the service.
Rivera-Malpiede said the RTD board has been looking very carefully at the budget. Economic forecasts predict a "daunting" shortage of more than a billion in sales tax revenue, she acknowledged. But she also said the agency "has a trust problem."
Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, said it is not their intention to force RTD's hands and pledged to be transparent in the review. The advisory group will seek public input and make public their recommendations, she said. "Public pressure does mean something."
According to a statement issued after the news conference, the RTD Accountability Committee has been in the works since last year.
They pledged that committee members, who have yet to be announced, will have expertise in "local government, economic development, human resources, multi-modal transportation, transportation equity, issues impacting riders with disabilities, financial planning and management and urban planning."