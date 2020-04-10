Coloradans will continue to die from the coronavirus virus in May, June and July, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday, but the state will have the capacity to treat those who fall ill and give those who can be saved a fighting chance.
That grim, but arguably somewhat optimistic outlook, was delivered during a media briefing at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, one of two sites being turned into an alternative care center for a potential surge in coronavirus patients.
"I hope and I wish — and the optimistic side of me thinks there's a chance — this facility won't need to be used," Polis said, adding the more Coloradans stay at home, the fewer hospital beds will be needed.
The Convention Center and The Ranch Larimer County Fairgrounds Complex in Loveland will take patients from hospitals or health care facilities if an expected surge in COVID-19 patients creates demand for intensive care units and acute care treatment, the state health department said Wednesday. The sites are not open to the public for medical care or diagnosis.
Three additional sites were expected to sign leases with the state by the end of the week: St. Anthony North in Westminster, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo and Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction.
The surge for which those alternative care facilities are being prepared seemed less likely Friday than it had just a week ago: statewide, the number of coronavirus cases, while rising, was slowing, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
As of Friday afternoon, 250 Coloradans had died of the virus and more than 6,500 others had tested positive for the disease, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Of the deaths, 33 were in El Paso County.
A second death was reported in Teller County but public health officials could not be reached Friday evening for details.
El Paso County hospitals were caring for 49 coronavirus positive patients Friday, a relatively small number, Mayor John Suthers told Colorado Springs' City Council. He did not say how many hospitalized patients were awaiting test results.
"The hospitals feel pretty good about their circumstance at this point in time," Suthers said.
Earlier, Polis declined to offer details of what a post stay-at-home-order Colorado might look like, saying only that the virus will be with Coloradans even after the order is lifted and is "likely to be part of our future until there is a vaccine" or definitive cure.
Polis said he did not see a post-order scenario under which "everybody gets tested," but he does foresee "much greater testing," including nasal tests for the active virus and testing for antibodies that signal past infection. These things "will all increase in scale in the coming weeks, he said.
In other news Friday:
• Polis pointed Coloradans to stayathomeco.colorado.gov in an effort to make the stay-at-home order more bearable. The website, run by the state, offers links to free wellness, education and entertainment resources.
• First-time claims for unemployment benefits in both El Paso and Teller counties more than tripled in the last week of March from the previous week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.
The numbers reflect a stay-at-home order which began March 26. The previous week reflected Polis' order forcing bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms and many other businesses to close, though restaurants could sell food for takeout or delivery.
In El Paso County, initial claims jumped from 2,869 in the week ending March 21 to 9,801 in the week ending March 28, while claims in Teller County surged from 145 in the week ending March 21 to 502 in the week ending March 28. Statewide claims also more than tripled from 24,760 in the week ending March 21 to 86,500 in the week ending March 28.
More than half of the claims came from two sectors — hotels and restaurants, 21,124; health care and social assistance, 9,717; and retail, 7,400. Claims from every sector more than doubled, except for hotels and restaurants, which was up 70% from the previous week.
• Two businesses in Colorado Springs have been given written warnings for ignoring the governor's order to close: World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course and an appliance store on Garden of the Gods Road, Mayor John Suthers said Friday. He did not mention the appliance store's name.
• A news release from the National Park Service said Friday that the Piñon Flats Campground at the Great Sand Dunes will be closed indefinitely, instead of until May 1, when it was originally slotted to reopen.
"The basis of the decision to delay the opening of the campground is to promote social distancing and to prevent groups of 10 or more people from forming," the statement said. "The current infrastructure in the campground does not allow the park to meet this guidance and would consequently place visitors and staff at greater risk."
Reservations for camp sites scheduled in May will be canceled and campers will be offered a full refund, the news release said. Backcountry campers can obtain backcountry permits the day of their trip by calling 719-378-6395.
"Outdoor spaces at Great Sand Dunes remain accessible to the public, 24 hours, 7 days a week and in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors," the statement read.
The following trails, parking areas and picnic areas are still open: Montville Nature Trail, Mosca Pass Trail, Montville Nature Trail, Dunes Overlook Trail, the Dunes Parking Area, the main access point to the dunefield, Mosca Creek, Sand Pit and Castle Creek Picnic Area.
The Medano Pass Primitvie Road is open to Castle Creek Picnic Area and all outdoor interpretive signs and road pullouts are open.
The Gazette's Mary Shinn and Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.