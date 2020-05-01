Gov. Jared Polis plans to provide an update at 1 p.m. to detail the status of Colorado's response to COVID-19.
The Gazette will cover the press conference with live updates, along with the live video stream from Polis' Facebook page.
The next phase of the safer-at-home order began Friday. Colorado Springs retailers, hair salons, pet groomers, tattoo parlors and other businesses reopen today after five weeks of mandated closures to comply with the state's effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Polis pledged to nearly triple the number of coronavirus tests being administered each day across the state by the end of May, a goal that will require the state to "aggressively" track down adequate supplies from private and federal sources.
“Testing is an important puzzle piece to Colorado’s response to this pandemic and the state continues ramping up our testing capability, infrastructure, and epidemiological work and will continue to aggressively seek resources through the private sector and federal government," the governor said.