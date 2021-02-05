Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide Saturday after the death of FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
Schwartzenberger, a Colorado native, was killed in the line of duty while serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for violent crimes against children in Sunrise, Fla., west of Fort Lauderdale, according to the agency.
Schwartzenberger, who started her career at FBI Albuquerque Division in 2005, served in the FBI for 15 years. In 2010, she moved to Miami and focused her time investigating crimes against children. She served on team dedicated to combating child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children, according to the agency.
Schwartzenberger was born in Pueblo and graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996. She later attended Colorado State University and was an accomplished member of the Ram’s dive team for one year. She completed her bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Northeastern University in 2000.
“As the FBI family, the law enforcement family, and the Colorado community grieve the loss of these heroes, we will honor their ultimate sacrifice by continuing our mission to protect the American people,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.
She is survived by her husband, who is also from Pueblo, and two children.
Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, was also killed in the incident Tuesday, and three others were wounded.