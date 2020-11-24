There are only three available intensive-care beds in Weld County, 5 in Pueblo, 14 in Colorado Springs and 25 in Denver, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday afternoon.
With 4,150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state is at the "height of infection," Polis said at a COVID-19 news conference, adding that approximately one in every 41 Coloradans is contagious with the sometimes deadly virus.
Thirty-one Colorado hospitals have staffing shortages, he said. While the number of new daily diagnoses may be dropping or plateauing — it's still a bit too early to tell — hospitalizations continue to rise, officials said, adding that they continue to experience a "steep increase day over day" in the state.
State officials and officials from health departments in Denver and El Paso counties did not immediately answer questions as to their counties' plan to deal with ICU shortage beds or when their counties might switch to "purple" lockdown status, reserved for counties whose "hospital capacity risks being breached."
Overall, COVID-19 cases in the state may be stabilizing, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department, referencing largely declining daily case counts since Thursday.
"It could be our easiest indication that some of the precautions Coloradans are taking are making a difference," adding that the effects of actions taken "a week ago, two weeks ago" are just now being reflected in the data. "It's really too soon to know if this is going to be a lasting trend. We would like to see several days more of data."
On the state's current trajectory, it will see an estimated 6,600 COVID-19 deaths this year by the end of December — nearly triple the 2,456 deaths seen so far, Herlihy said, adding that the state is now projected to exceed ICU capacity by January.
The projected death total can be decreased "by thousands" if Coloradans buckle down on basics like hand-washing, social-distancing and mask-wearing, she said.
"At that high rate of disease transmission, we are unfortunately going to see an increasing number of deaths occur," she added, calling the level of transmission "unprecedented."
In other COVID-19 news:
- Polis said the state would convene a taskforce focused on "getting kids back to in-person learning in January," with its first meeting to be held tomorrow.
- Regarding counties that choose to ignore the state's order to downgrade their status on the state's COVID-19 dial, and business owners who failed to heed public health orders, "It's time for every Coloradan, including county elected officials, to really ask themselves, 'Are you on the side of the virus, or on the side of Colorado?'" Polis said. Businesses are always subject to state law and monitored by regulatory agencies, he added. "It's no different than it's always been, regardless of the personal opinion of county commissioners, whether salmonella or hepatitis A exist or not," he said, referencing two foodborne illnesses sometimes spread by restaurants. Businesses may lose their licenses if they choose not to heed Colorado law, he added.
This is a developing story and will be updated.