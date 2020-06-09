Most schools will resume a normal schedule this fall, Gov. Jared Polis said at a Tuesday afternoon coronavirus press conference.
Schools at which an outbreak occurs may revert to remote education "for a period of time," he said at the conference, held at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver.
Schools that choose hybrid models, at which students attend for some, but not all, weekdays, "need to attend to what kids do the other day or two they're not in the classroom," he added. "If they're packing the educational program into three days, four days, it could have a day care component."
The governor gave updated diagnosis and fatality numbers for the state: 28,339 diagnoses and nearly 1,300 deaths. Eleven of the last 14 days have seen a downward trend in hospitalizations, he said. But only half of the last 14 days have seen a downward trend in new cases, he added, calling the later results "more mixed."
The state is "warily watching Utah and Arizona," both of which have seen "substantial" upticks in coronavirus cases in the past week, Polis said.
While Colorado has yet to see such a rise in cases, "it just shows how tenuous this progress is," he said.
"Coronavirus isn't going away. The minute we're not vigilant, there will be a resurgence of cases."
The state will be getting more than 800 contact tracers via the AmeriCorps VISTA summer associates program, said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who attended the conference remotely. More information on the program can be found here.
The state is not currently experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment, but "that doesn't mean we wouldn't always appreciate more," which is why the state is continually purchasing such equipment, Polis said.
He encouraged Coloradans who've recently participated in protests to get a "free, quick and easy" coronavirus test 7-10 days after. The state's list of free community-based testing sites can be found here.
"Loving thy neighbor, that is how we'll get through this stronger than ever before," Polis said.