A bill shifting management of Colorado’s oil and gas industries and redefining regulators’ roles will be introduced soon, Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s ranking Democrats said Thursday.
Few have seen the legislation, but Polis and House and Senate majority leaders, Rep. KC Becker, D-Boulder, and Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, offered a few details.
"Putting health and safety first of communities, of workers, is absolutely critical," Polis said. "And in a state as diverse as ours, as diverse culturally and politically and geographically, there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to how we view integrating oil and gas development into different communities.”
So the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission should prioritize public health and safety over business development, the governor said.
And local governments, rather than the state, should control oil and gas development proposals, Fenberg said.
Communities must be empowered “to take control over what’s happening in their backyards and equip them with the tools they need to stand up for their best interests,” he said.
Becker said, “As technologies and drilling practices within the industry have changed over the years, and as our communities have grown, our laws and state agencies that regulate oil and gas have not kept pace, leaving our neighborhoods, schools, communities and our environment with insufficient tools to deal with the risks and impacts of oil and gas.”
The legislation will address all of those points, they said.
Fenberg said many stakeholders were consulted, but their input was not absolute. “The industry didn’t write the bill. Activists didn’t write the bill.”
“We are looking forward to our first opportunity to review the actual legislation as is customary in the stakeholder process,” said Tracee Bentley, executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Council, in a statement.
Bentley leaves next month to lead an industry group in Texas.
“I have been working on state policy issues for over 15 years, and having worked for a governor, I know the importance firsthand of bringing all voices to the table,” she said, “particularly as our industry supports 232,900 jobs and contributes $31.4 billion in annual economic activity to Colorado.”
Proponents of oil and gas reform also said they're eager to see the bill.
"We find it curious to make a public statement about a bill that is not even public yet and has only been reviewed by a select group,” said Anne Lee Foster, a spokeswoman for Colorado Rising. “It's premature for us to respond because we haven't had a chance to review the bill in full. Having a press conference and asking for support on language, still unknown, is bizarre at best."
Colorado Rising was behind Proposition 112, which voters shot down Nov. 6. The measure would have increased the buffer between buildings and new oil and gas operations to 2,500 feet from the current 500 feet around homes and 1,000 feet around schools.
Prop. 112 was cited Thursday in a Colorado Business Roundtable statement signed by representatives of 30 business, labor and civic organizations, including chambers of commerce from Aurora, Pueblo, Grand Junction, Fort Collins and Castle Rock, the Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Bankers Association and the Colorado Association of Realtors.
“The people of Colorado voted against the extreme measure, and efforts to push that type of agenda through the legislature, similarly, should be rejected in a strong, bipartisan manner,” the statement said of Prop. 112.
Becker said the bill won't address setbacks. But local governments could impose them, Fenberg said.
The Roundtable statement asked Polis to collaborate with industry leaders and lean on scientific analysis.
But there’s little natural about natural gas, said Emily Gedeon, conservation program director with the Sierra Club. Methane gas emitted by the industry significantly contributes to ozone problems along the Front Range, she said.
Said Becker, “Our state, including where my constituents live, work and play, has some of the worst air quality in the country. That’s why the bill we’re proposing directs our state’s air quality experts to take the next steps to reduce harmful emissions from oil and gas development, including climate change-inducing methane gas.”
But more regulation could harm the economy, the Roundtable said, repeating an argument often heard against Prop. 112.
Oil and gas "is one of the most significant sources of tax revenue for basic public services at the state and local level,” it said. “More than $1 billion in taxes and other public revenues are generated by oil and natural gas development every year in Colorado, including more than $600 million for K-12 and higher education.”
Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, said the specter of losing hundreds of thousands of jobs and millions in tax revenue is “fear mongering” and “hyperbole. Give me a break.”
She said the bill surely won't address everyone's concerns, but she was pleased with what Polis, Fenberg and Becker said.
The state leaders were joined by Erin Martinez, whose husband and brother were killed when her home exploded in 2017 after natural gas leaked from a nearby pipeline. She and her children moved to a new home, only to discover yet another abandoned gas well next door. Now they're moving again.
“Human life should come first,” Martinez said. “We should have the right to know what we are living and working on top of.”