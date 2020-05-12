Gov. Jared Polis launched new Spanish-language Twitter and Facebook pages Tuesday, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The pages were launched in hopes to help spread more information regarding coronavirus to people who may not have had access before.
“Now, more than ever we need to be communicating with as many Coloradans as possible,” Polis said in the news release. "By launching these new social media pages, we hope that we can further connect with Spanish speaking Coloradans and ensure they are getting the latest information as it’s being released. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”
The new Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/GovofCoEspanol/ and the Twitter page at twitter.com/GovofCoEspanol.
The governor's English-language Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/jaredpolis/ and the Twitter page at twitter.com/GovofCO.