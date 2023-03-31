Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and more than 20 Colorado leaders traveled to Japan this week to explore opportunities and tout Colorado's business acumen in the aerospace, renewable energy, innovation and research sectors.

This mission, held from Sunday to Friday, aims to promote foreign direct investment into Colorado. Polis, officials within the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and a Colorado delegation participated in meetings in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

This trip also marks the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Denver-Tokyo international nonstop flight by United, which began on June 10, 2013, according to Hancock's office.

“Ten years on, this flight continues to drive Denver’s increasing global connectivity,” Hancock said in a press release. "The opportunities to build on the economic development, cultural and tourism connections between Denver and Japan can’t be overstated, and it’s critical to advance those priorities on this mission.”

It is the governor’s second trip to Japan.

The state's business leaders focused on large company stocks in advanced technologies to support the state’s long-term economic goals. Japan has high rates of outbound foreign direct investment, venture capital investment and import volumes, according to a news release.

In 2021, Japan was the United States’ fourth-largest trading partner and Colorado’s sixth largest export trade partner, according to the release. Colorado imported $182 million worth of goods from Japan in 2022, which was 2.6% of the state’s imports from Asia.

“I am thrilled to help Colorado build new social and economic bonds and partnerships with Japan,” Polis said in a press release. “Colorado’s economy is thriving and we must continue to seek out new and exciting investment opportunities and technology that could help create jobs to further boost our aerospace, renewable energy, and other booming industries.”

Representatives on the trip are from University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines, Maxar, Boeing, United, Sumitomo, Sakura Square, National Renewable Energy Lab, Quantinuum, Starfire Energy, Deloitte, Pterodynamics, Tynt Technologies, CO Air and Space Port, Total Helium, Coorstek, OrbitFab, Astroscale, Japanese American Society of Colorado, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, Vartega, and Barn Owl.

When asked who footed the bill for the trip, Polis' office responded:

“Delegates are required to pay for their own travel and expenses, additionally, two delegates were funded through OEDIT’s Advanced Industries Accelerator (AIA) program which was created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado’s advanced industries,” a spokesperson from the Governor’s office said. “The Governor paid for his own travel."

A spokesperson for Hancock's office said Wednesday the mayor and a member of his team had to return early "due to a personal family matter"; thus, final costs and where the money is coming from was not available "with cancellation of reservations and reimbursements currently being processed."

City Delegation Members:

Alan Salazar, Chief of Staff

Evan Dreyer, Deputy Chief of Staff

Georg Hill, Mayor’s Office Director of Scheduling and Advance

Jen Morris, Executive Director, Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO)

Stephanie Garnica, Director of Global Business Development, DEDO

Laura Jackson, VP for Air Service Development, DIA

Penny May, EVP/Chief Commerical Officer, DIA

Derek Okubo, Executive Director, Agency for Human Rights & Community Partnerships

Kerry Tipper, City Attorney

Non-city Delegation Members: