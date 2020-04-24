Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus response Friday afternoon via a remote media availability.
At a Thursday press availability, state officials said halting the spread of the virus is made more difficult by the fact that, in up to half of cases, those who have it have no symptoms or fever.
Officials also discussed what contact tracing — contacting everyone an infected person may have exposed to the disease — might look like under Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer-at-home” phase that begins Sunday, when his “stay-at-home” order expires.
The state will use a three-pronged approach to contact tracing that will include hiring “COVID navigators” to help those who have been diagnosed or who are awaiting testing stay at home safely, and using technology, officials said Thursday. State officials said earlier this month that personal data from cellphones may be collected to trace the recent movement of those diagnosed with the virus.
Under the "safer at home" phase, populations must still stay at home like they did during the stay-at-home order. Group gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned; nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed; and personal services such as salons and personal training will reopen with strict precautions. Critical businesses will remain open, and retail businesses can open for curbside pickup.
Here's live updates on what the governor discussed Friday:
- Polis addressed the recent number of new cases and deaths reported by the state's department of public health — 552 deaths as of Thursday — reiterating that what appeared as a "spike" was due to a change in how the department logs the data.
As of Thursday, "presumed" coronavirus deaths will be added to the state's cumulative numbers, a statement from the state health department said.
- There will be "detailed guidance" for more businesses around Colorado Monday on how to navigate the "safer at home" phase, the governor said.
- Polis addressed news that Weld County officials planned to stray from the "safer at home" phase and reopen businesses.
"As far as I know, we've not received a request from Weld County," Polis said. "They do not have any kind of unilateral ability to jeopardize the health of residents of Weld County."
He added that "as governor, I'll take whatever steps necessary to protect the health of the residents of Weld County, one of the hot spots with one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the state."
- The governor answered a reporter's question about concerns over a potential "second wave" of the coronavirus in the Fall.
"COVID-19 is likely to be with us, not just this summer," Polis said. "It's likely to be with humanity in a way that the flu is and we hope there's a vaccine soon."
- "Any county that is not treating this like the emergency it is, risks losing emergency funds," the governor said in response to another question about Weld County officials wanting to reopen businesses right away.
Counties can forgo their eligibility for emergency funds and those businesses could lose their licenses, the governor said. Any county that wants to adapt the "safer at home" stage to fit their local criteria should apply for those changes through the state, he said.
Gazette reporter Liz Henderson contributed to this report.