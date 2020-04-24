Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave a short update to the state's coronavirus response Friday, reiterating the state's guidelines for the "safer at home" phase and updating the number of Coloradans lost to the disease.
As of Friday, 669 Coloradans have died of coronavirus, Polis said. The large increase in deaths reported since Thursday was attributed to changes in the way the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment logs new cases and deaths. After Thursday, "presumed" coronavirus deaths would be added to the state's cumulative death toll, the department said. Friday's new deaths could have happened any time over the past month, Polis said.
The governor also discussed guidelines for the "safer at home" stage Colorado will be entering after the stay-at-home order lifts Sunday.
"This is in no way shape or form back to normal," he said. "People need to wear masks now more than ever."
Retail workers at critical businesses are still under an executive order to wear face masks while on the job, Polis said. Monday, retail businesses can provide curbside pickup. On May 1, retail and some personal services, such as salons, can reopen if they are implementing social distancing best practices, the governor said. By May 4, commercial offices can operate with half of their personnel on site, he said.
More "detailed guidance" for all Colorado businesses will be laid out Monday, Polis said.
The governor responded to questions about a Weld County commissioner announcing in a recent radio interview that the county will allow businesses following social distancing guidelines to open their doors Monday.
"As far as I know, we've not received a request from Weld County," Polis said. "They do not have any kind of unilateral ability to jeopardize the health of residents of Weld County."
He added that "as governor, I'll take whatever steps necessary to protect the health of the residents of Weld County, one of the hot spots with one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the state."
Polis said at a news conference this week that counties can apply for variances in the state's guidelines if they meet certain criteria, including proof of two weeks of a decline in coronavirus case counts.
"Any county that is not treating this like the emergency it is risks losing emergency funds," Polis said. Counties can forgo their eligibility for emergency funds and those businesses could lose their licenses, the governor added.
Under the "safer at home" phase, vulnerable populations must still stay at home like they did during the stay-at-home order. Group gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned and nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed. Critical businesses will remain open, and retail businesses can open for curbside pickup.