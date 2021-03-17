A new drive-up coronavirus vaccination clinic in El Paso County will be instrumental in boosting local access to the vaccine as the state prepares to expand eligibility to all Coloradans in April, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday.
Polis joined Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf and Centura Health leaders at the Broadmoor World Arena to officially launch the first of six mass drive-up vaccination clinics across the state and encourage residents to get vaccinated.
“These are the large-scale sites because we just can’t do enough,” Polis said. Pharmacies and hospitals have been “doing great work, but to really be able to offer [the vaccine] to everybody who wants it, we need the drive-thru sites,” he said.
El Paso County has administered nearly 195,000 vaccines as of Wednesday, county data show. About 10% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Health care workers were expected to inoculate 2,000 additional people with the Moderna vaccine Wednesday. It is the first routine drive-up clinic in the area and can vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day — three times the current average of 2,000 daily vaccinations, Polis said. Health workers expect to meet that goal in the coming weeks as vaccine supply increases, said Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer with Centura Health.
The state is set to expand vaccine eligibility again Friday to include those age 50 and older and other groups. Polis said all Coloradans will be eligible to receive the vaccine by early April.
"We have to have these sites online to be able to meet that promise," Polis said. "It’s extremely frustrating to people to say, 'You’re eligible, but you can’t get an appointment.'"
But even with ramped up vaccination efforts, Polis said residents shouldn’t expect to schedule next-day appointments.
“Six-thousand (vaccinations) a day doesn’t mean you’ll have an appointment tomorrow, but if you’re eligible, you should be able to set one up within a couple of weeks,” he said.
The site will also be key in overcoming the vaccine disparity in El Paso County, Polis and VanderWerf said, eventually making the number of vaccines administered in the county proportional to its population in the coming weeks. The state health department has promised the county an increase of between 7,000 and 8,000 more vaccines per week, public health officials announced Tuesday.
Significant boost in COVID-19 vaccinations headed to El Paso County this week, public health officials say
“There’s so much vaccine on its way, in four to six weeks, we’re going to have a different problem,” VanderWerf said. “That will be a lot of extra vaccine and looking for people willing to take that vaccine.”
Suthers asked residents who may be skeptical about the vaccine to “do whatever you need to do to get over any reluctance you’ve got. We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible … so we can move forward and, by this summer, we can be as close to normal in terms of our lives as we possibly can.”
The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Centura Health will also start mass vaccine clinics at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Monday. Those clinics will also operate Friday through Monday, Centura spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair said Tuesday. The Pueblo clinic can provide up to 1,000 vaccines a day and the Commerce City clinic can provide up to 2,000 per day, she said.
Residents can register for a vaccination at centura.org/vaccine-signup or by calling 866-414-1562. Until Friday, only Coloradans 60 and older, educators, grocery store and agricultural workers, and those with two or more high-risk health conditions are among those eligible for the vaccinations.
The state is launching another community vaccination site in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center, and other sites will also open in the coming days in Larimer and Denver counties, according to a news release from Polis’ office.
Health officials will host a pop-up Pfizer vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the El Paso County Public Health South location, 6436 S. U.S. Highway 85-87 in Fountain. Residents must register through kingsoopers.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
A new private practice, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic, is now offering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at drmoma.org.
To find out when you’re eligible to receive the vaccine, visit the state health department vaccine webpage at covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/vaccine/vaccine-for-coloradans and click on the “Find out when you’re eligible” tab.