Gov. Jared Polis gave an update to Coloradans Wednesday afternoon on the state's coronavirus response.
As of Tuesday, Colorado had 14,316 cases of coronavirus diagnosed. More than 730 people had died.
Here are live updates on what Polis discussed Wednesday:
- The state coronavirus death toll rose to 760 Wednesday afternoon, the governor said.
- "The growth rate (of the virus) is continuing to decline," Polis said. The rate has dropped to 2.8% as of Tuesday, he added.
- Bars, restaurants, gyms and K-12 schools remain closed for in-person activities, Polis said. No specific reopen date has been given for them.
More detailed guidelines on the safer at home phase can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.
- The state is identifying about 1 out of 3 positive cases every 48 hours, but Polis wants to increase that number by 5% every week, he said.
- When the coronavirus began in March, the governor said, the state was only able to do 160 tests a day. The goal for the end of May is to reach the capacity to perform 8,500 tests per day, he said.
- Lab test turnaround has quickened to 24 hours, Polis said. Last month, some tests were taking up to a week to get back.
- State epidemiologists are focusing on identifying those who are positive with COVID-19 as well as identifying hot spots, Polis said.
"We're really focused on testing asymptomatic workers," Polis said.
- There are two types of COVID-19 tests, the governor said: a nasal swab test and a blood test.
The nasal swab test is the only one that tells if you currently have the virus, Polis said, calling that type of testing "critical" in ensuring those who are infected are isolated.
- The market has been "flooded" with inaccurate and insufficient blood tests, Polis said.
- "We don't yet know enough about what antibody tests mean for individual patients," Polis said. Colorado is spearheading critical research to use antibody testing to understand the disease, he said.
- "Testing is complicated and supplies are limited," Polis said. "That's why this has been such a challenge for Colorado and for America to get where we know we need to be on testing."
He added that he is still "optimistic."
- Colorado was promised by the federal government 195,000 swabs by the end of May, Polis said.
As of Wednesday, Colorado has 15,000 swab tests secured, 20,000 extraction reagent for tests and 100,000 detection reagent for tests. By the end of May, the state expects to have 195,000 of each of those supplies, Polis said.
- There are four types of testing sites in Colorado, Polis said: private sector hospitals and health care facilities, local community-based testing sites, targeted testing for outbreaks and at-risk populations and state collaborations with private-sector partners.
- Recent testing at four senior facilities across the state found 99 positive cases, Polis said. One third of those positives were asymptomatic, he said. More than 1,170 people were tested.
- The epidemiology and contact-tracing team at the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, from 31 staffers to 56, Polis said.
- More than 1,000 entries have been entered into a symptom tracker the state partnered with MTX and Google on, Polis said. The self-reporting system helps the state identify hot spots early, direct residents to testing sites and makes contact tracing more seamless, he said.
- Communities of color have a history of unequal access to health care and economic opportunities, Polis said. The governor began a Equity Task Force with members from across the state "to ensure equity is a factor in decision-making," he said.
- Polis addressed questions from residents that were submitted on social media. One argued that the government has no right to decide what is deemed essential business.
The governor countered saying that no businesses were targeted based on their value, rather that some are deemed too dangerous because they involve heavy socializing where the virus could spread easily.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Related
- What's possibly next for Colorado schools, universities amid coronavirus downturn.
- CHART | Looking at daily COVID-19 counts in the state.
- PHOTOS | Documenting the coronavirus effects in the Pikes Peak region.