Gov. Jared Polis plans to provide an update at 1 p.m. to detail the status of Colorado's response to COVID-19.
The Gazette will cover the press conference with live updates, along with the live video stream from Polis' Facebook page.
The next phase of the safer-at-home order began Friday. Colorado Springs retailers, hair salons, pet groomers, tattoo parlors and other businesses reopen today after five weeks of mandated closures to comply with the state's effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Polis pledged to nearly triple the number of coronavirus tests being administered each day across the state by the end of May, a goal that will require the state to "aggressively" track down adequate supplies from private and federal sources.
“Testing is an important puzzle piece to Colorado’s response to this pandemic and the state continues ramping up our testing capability, infrastructure, and epidemiological work and will continue to aggressively seek resources through the private sector and federal government," the governor said.
- "People are going in less for non-COVID19 related issues," Polis said while discussing cuts to Medicaid. "We are seeing some of those savings."
- "We don't tell anybody until they're here on the ground in Colorado," Polis said of personal protective equipment orders. We don't want to put Coloradans at risk by allowing the federal government or other states to purchase equipment Colorado has already purchased, he added.
- Evictions will not be resumed in May, Polis said.
- Mountain communities are not yet ready for visitors, Polis said.
- "This is a time not for fear, not for anxiety, but jusitified caution that we're all acting with," Polis said.
- Coloradans need to stay away from bears, elk, deer and other wild animals, Polis said.
- "The goal is dealing with life in a sustainable way. How can we live with the virus without the spikes that lead to the emergeny situation almost two months ago, nationally and internationally," he said.
- The state is at 15,284 cases today, with 777 deaths, Polis said.