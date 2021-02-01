Some area teachers got a special delivery at their homes from Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Angeline Paulino-Hughes elbow bumps with the governor at her home in Fountain. Paulino-Hughes is a teacher with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. He thanked the teachers in person for their service and commitment during this tough time. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)