Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.