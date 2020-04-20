- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order is to expire as scheduled Sunday, but social distancing and other precautionary measures will remain in place, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
His decision to loosen restrictions on the state's residents and businesses came on the day Colorado exceeded 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
But with hospital rates leveling off, Polis said it was time to responsibly lift some restrictions. Instead of requiring people to stay at home, the state will remind them to do so. Polis described the next phase Coloradans will be entering Monday as the "safer at home" level of social distancing.
"Though we are moving into a sustainable way of living during this pandemic, there are tough days ahead,” Polis said. “This is a marathon - not a sprint, which was the easy part - now we need to pace ourselves and these distancing measures need to be sustainable."
The existing stay-at-home order requires residents to limit socializing by having 75-80% fewer interactions social distancing measures will pull back to 60-65% fewer interactions.
Additional guidelines after the order is lifted Sunday include businesses keeping the workforce at 50% and continuing to allow working from home, especially for vulnerable populations among employees. Critical workers should continue to wear face masks and business patrons should not congregate in lobbies, Polis said.
Bars and restaurants still won't be able to offer seated dining options but can continue with takeout and delivery services. Polis said he hopes to allow a full reopening of food and beverage industries by mid-May, but that will depend on data in the coming weeks.
During the "safer at home" phase, vulnerable populations and seniors should continue to stay home other than for essential errands. School districts will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction until the end of the school year.
"Our job isn't done," Polis said.
He cautioned if there is another spike in coronavirus cases, Colorado could return to a stay-at-home order.
"Just because we've reached May 1, does not mean we'll have the same life as before," Polis said, acknowledging residents are suffering psychologically and financially from the shutdowns.
Limited testing and a high rate of cases without symptoms means the majority of the state's population remain susceptible to the coronavirus and if social distancing measures were lifted entirely, the virus spread would ramp up again, researchers with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.
The respiratory virus spreads quickly through human-to-human contact from a sneeze, cough or even simply breathing. Symptoms may not appear until as long as two weeks after exposure.
About 65,000 to 75,000 Coloradans— little more than 1 percent of the state—have had COVID-19, the team from University of Colorado School of Medicine advising state officials estimates, even though reported cases total 10,106.
In order to keep the number of people who need hospitalization below capacity, the experts estimate social interactions will need to stay reduced by around 65%.
On Monday, state data on COVID-19 show 449 deaths, 1,880 hospitalized, 113 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities, and 47,466 people tested across 56 counties.
El Paso County continues to see an increase in coronavirus-related fatalities at long-term healthcare facilities, according to the county’s health department. Ten people have died at Laurel Manor Care Center, the latest data show. Seven residents at Morning Star Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows, and seven at Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living have died. As of April 17, the county identified five outbreaks, defined as when at least two residents test positive for COVID-19 in a two-week period.
At the other two facilities — Colorado Springs Senior Homes and Solange at Appletree Assisted Living — two residents have tested positive for the virus, but no deaths have been reported.
Colorado's unified command center started testing for COVID-19 at long-term care facilities on Sunday at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, and this week will complete testing at two more sites in Adams and Broomfield counties. Nearly 70 Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers will test about 300 patients and staff members. The goal is for earlier identification of COVID-19 to limit the spread of the virus in those facilities.
More developments on Monday:
- Health data in Denver is showing the spread of the virus is slowing, signs Mayor Michael Hancock called “very encouraging.” City leaders over the next seven to 10 days will be working with Polis and state health officials to determine if and when the city can begin rolling out a “phased relaxation” of stay-at-home orders.
Manitou Springs School District 14, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind and Widefield School District 3 announced they will not return to school buildings for in-person instruction for the remainder of this semester.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel and Evan Wyloge contributed to this article.