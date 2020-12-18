Colorado will receive nearly 30,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week than anticipated, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.
The state had expected to receive 67,860 doses next week but now expects to receive only 39,780 doses, Polis said at an afternoon press conference with state health officials.
The latter number takes into account that each vial of the vaccine appears to contain six doses, one more dose than anticipated, Polis said.
"I really call upon the federal government to get the vaccines out — Pfizer said they're sitting in a warehouse, awaiting shipping instructions," Polis said. "The federal government needs to get them instructions today."
It's unknown whether the delay will last weeks or months, Polis said, adding that he's unsure future weekly shipments will be reduced.
As a result of the shortage, some health care workers need to delay the receipt of their first vaccination by a week or two, Polis added.
Twenty five thousand of next week's doses received are expected to be administered on site at skilled nursing facilities, and 14,000 of those doses will go to hospitals, Polis said, adding that the state still expects to receive 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
The state is experiencing a steady downward trend in new COVID cases "not commonly seen across the country right now," state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said, adding that the state has "bent the curve" following Thanksgiving and is "starting to see clear improvements" in hospitalizations.
On Friday the state saw 3,693 new positive cases, and COVID deaths totaled 3,321; 1,403 were hospitalized, Polis said.
The state's positivity rate is dropping, he added. On Friday, it sat just above 7%, down from a high of nearly 13% in mid November. The World Health Organization this spring recommended a rate of no more than 5% in communities wishing to reopen.
The state is seeing a "high plateau" of new cases, Polis said, adding that he was grateful levels have not been increasing.