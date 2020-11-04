Gov. Jared Polis is launching a statewide fund to aid residents whose homes and properties were damaged in an unprecedented wildfire season that included the two largest blazes in Colorado history.
The Colorado Wildfires Recovery Fund, established by Polis in collaboration with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, will aid communities in their recovery from the catastrophic damage caused by the Cameron Peak fire, the East Troublesome fire, and several others this year, Polis said in a statement Wednesday.
“Colorado communities have been devastated by historic climate-induced fires,” Polis said. “This fund will help us swiftly respond, build up reserves throughout the year and more while strategically allocating funding to communities who need it most.”
Polis said he intends to distribute the funds as fairly as possible, with first priority going to people and regions that have sustained the most damage. The fund will also help bridge financial gaps when public funds fall short, give a boost to local nonprofits and community groups, and help other donors direct their resources where they will do the most good.
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is a disaster-relief organization that helps donors “make more thoughtful disaster-related giving decisions, maximizing the impact,” according to its website.
“I encourage Coloradans and any individual or organization willing to help our communities impacted by wildfires,” Polis said.
More information on the fund, and how to help wildfire victims, can be found here.