The state of Colorado will be under a 30-day ban on open fires, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday as four major blazes burned in the western portion of the state — one of them the nation's No. 1 fire priority.
"This is, unfortunately, the ideal weather for fires to spread," Polis said, speaking of high temperatures and drought conditions in the state.
"Now is not the time to party," he added, referencing the dangers that large groups pose in spreading COVID-19. "We add to that that now is not the time to have fires."
The ban prohibits camp fires, fireworks and other open sources of ignition. Public grills, camp stoves and home barbecues are permissible, he said.
The Grizzly Creek fire, near Glenwood Springs, the nation's top firefighting priority, has reached 27,000 acres, Polis said, adding that reopening Highway 70 is a top priority.
The Pine Gulch fire, near Grand Junction, had reached more than 87,000 acres as of Tuesday, making it one of the top four wildfires in Colorado history. The Cameron Peak fire, near Redfeather Lakes in Larimer County, was at slightly over 14,000 acres, and the Williams Fork fire, near Fraser, was at nearly 6,7000 acres, with 0% containment, he said.
All fires exist mostly on federal land, he added.
Three out of four active fires were likely caused by human behavior, officials said.
"The combined impact on the air quality is profound from all of them," he said. "These fires are challenging. They're challenging in any time," no less during a pandemic.
"Poor air quality can often cause COVID-like symptoms," he said, though a state health official added that diarrhea, fever and chills — all potential coronavirus symptoms — would not occur as a result of fire weather.
Polis also addressed the state's coronavirus response, stating that the state saw its lowest ever positivity rate, of 2.18%, yesterday, a milestone he attributed to increased testing and Coloradans' wearing of masks and social-distancing.
"That's especially welcome news as kids return to school across our state," he said, calling Coloradans' efforts "exceptional."
"We're asking for continued patience, continued forbearance. Coloradans are doing the right thing."
The state has seen a downward trend in new coronavirus cases 10 of the last 14 days, he added.
In other news:
- As of Tuesday there had been 53,631 diagnoses of coronavirus in the state, Polis said. Tuesday there were 261 new cases. So far, 1,858 Coloradans with coronavirus have died, and 1,736 have died from coronavirus, he added.
- Polis called on those who live in the wild land-urban interface to perform mitigation work, adding, "It's too late to do that mitigation once you're under warning or there's a fire nearby."
- Indoor visitation guidelines for nursing homes will be issued within the next few days, Polis said.
The Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.