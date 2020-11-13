Another 6,439 Coloradans were diagnosed with COVID-19 — nearly double Monday's daily total, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday, telling state residents that "it's time for responsibility."
Friday's diagnosis total was 6,439, up by nearly 2,000 from the prior day's total of 4,591, and from 3,602 on Monday. The current rise in cases being seen stems from the Halloween time period, Polis said.
The state's Emergency Operations Center has been ordered to return to level one, its highest level of operation, Polis said, adding that the center operated in level one from March 1 through the end of May.
He'll be signing an executive order outlining steps hospitals must take before requesting access to surge facilities, including increasing internal capacity, halting elective procedures and utilizing the state's inter-hospital transfer system, he said.
Hospitals must submit their facilities' surge capacities to the state by Wednesday and a surge plan to the state by Nov. 20. Hospitals will now be required to update the state at 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily as to their capacity, he added.
As of Friday, 1,159 Coloradans were hospitalized for COVID-19, Polis said. State officials continue to warn that, according to current projections that actual numbers are exceeding, the state will reach hospital capacity by next month.
"People will die who could have been saved," Polis said, including those who require care for non-COVID conditions like heart attacks and strokes..
"I continue to hope that we will not use" alternative care sites, Polis said, "but we are prepared to activate them, if necessary -- and we are a lot closer to that today than we were two weeks ago, four weeks ago.
"We stand by ready for action.
The state has the ability to stand up three surge centers, he said. The first two to open would be at St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo, which could immediately take 25 patients and would expand its capacity to 240 within a month, and St. Anthony in Westminster, which could immediately take 25 patients and expand to 78 within a month. The third center to open would be at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, which could take 80 patients upon opening and surge up to 200 in a month. None of the beds are ICU-level, Polis said, but all would be open to non-critical patients requiring oxygen, in order to free up legitimate hospital beds for more severe patients.
"It's still something our hands -- in your hands -- if we show the resolve to do so," Polis said, regarding the potential need to stand up such facilities.
In other Colorado COVID-19 news:
- Over a million Coloradans have opted in to receiving exposure notifications via the state's recently launched app, Polis said.
- Over 17% of the state's population has opted in, Polis said. This should lead to an 8% reduction in infections and 6% reduction in deaths based on surpassing the 15% mark, according to research out of Oxford, Polis said.
- Coloradans who will attend family holiday gatherings outside their household should begin quarantine today, he said, adding that such gatherings are not advisable. However, not all individuals invited to gatherings may quarantine, he warned.
- Shopping at stores is still relatively safe, he said. This is spread largely through 10-15 minute interactions indoors, he added.
- The state hopes to soon make available instant COVID tests to front-line workers like teachers and restaurant workers. It has already distributed 400,000 to front-line workers like fire fighters and staffers at youth detention centers, he said.
- "I don't think there's anything a governor or health authority can say that's more compelling than your love for your mother or father or grandparent or aunt or uncle. It is that love and the heavy weight that would be on the conscious of anyone who, with eyes wide open, caused the loss of their parent or grandparent. That's the compelling reason I have confidence that the people of Colorado will make this a Thanksgiving -- perhaps unlike any other, but a safe Thanksgiving."
- "I think the stay-at-home order was a very blunt tool that was needed at the time," due to no surge capacity and a lack of PPE, Polis said. "There would have been great loss of life from people who could have otherwise made it."
- "I don't think it's about stay-at-homes or lock-downs anymore," he said, adding that Coloradans know how to stay safe but need to find the resolve to do so, and that the state has better supplies, surge capacity and better treatments than it did this spring.
- "We've equated this to a marathon. It's a long, grueling race. We're a few miles from the finish. We're tired. It's exhausting. People are collapsing from exhaustion," he said. "But now is the time to bear down."
- "We're not asking you to leave your home, to risk losing everything you have," he said, asking that the state is asking residents to self-quarantine for a few weeks.