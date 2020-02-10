A woman was shot in the stomach Monday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at 1775 Zebulon Dr. The victim was still conscious when she was transported to a local hospital, a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman said.

Police are also investigating a second, separate shooting, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at the 7900 block of Antelope Valley Point in northeast Colorado Springs.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital. Gazette news partner KKTV reported the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information about the shootings was not immediately available.

