Police have arrested one woman on suspicion of driving drunk, after her passenger "fell out" of the vehicle in southwest Colorado Springs Friday night.
Authorities reported that at about 8:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department enlisted the police's help for a woman who had fallen out of a moving vehicle. Police said that 46-year-old Chandra Lovett had been making a northbound turn from West Brookside Street onto South 8th Street at a slow speed.
While the vehicle was turning, police said, Lovett's passenger opened the door and fell out. The female passenger was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police reported that Lovett was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The roadway was closed for four hours but has since reopened.