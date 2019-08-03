Police have arrested one woman on suspicion of driving drunk, after her passenger "fell out" of the vehicle in southwest Colorado Springs Friday night. 

Authorities reported that at about 8:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department enlisted the police's help for a woman who had fallen out of a moving vehicle. Police said that 46-year-old Chandra Lovett had been making a northbound turn from West Brookside Street onto South 8th Street at a slow speed.

Woman killed, two men wounded in early morning shooting outside Colorado Springs nightclub

While the vehicle was turning, police said, Lovett's passenger opened the door and fell out. The female passenger was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Anti-Semitic graffiti baffles neighbors near Colorado Springs high school

Police reported that Lovett was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The roadway was closed for four hours but has since reopened.

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Colorado 115 in Fremont County

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments