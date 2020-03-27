A 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after police found a male with several stab wounds inside a Colorado Springs home, authorities said Friday.
Thursday night, Colorado Springs police arrived at a home in the 200 block of South Eighth Street after receiving reports of a fight between a man and a woman, police said. There, they found a male with serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.
Police said Ashley Cunningham was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse. She's being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, jail records show.
