Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon for residents in a neighborhood in Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.

Police urged residents on Sunflower Road near North Cascade Avenue to stay indoors shortly after 1 p.m. while officers searched for a person. Officers advised people to avoid the area until "officers work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion," police said.

Officers would not release further details about the incident.

RELATED:

Get the latest headlines by signing up for Gazette newsletters

Arrests made in death of Pine Creek High School graduate

Update on arrests of 3 after high-speed chance through Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments