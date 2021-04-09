Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon for residents in a neighborhood in Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.
Police urged residents on Sunflower Road near North Cascade Avenue to stay indoors shortly after 1 p.m. while officers searched for a person. Officers advised people to avoid the area until "officers work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion," police said.
Officers would not release further details about the incident.
RELATED:
Get the latest headlines by signing up for Gazette newsletters
Arrests made in death of Pine Creek High School graduate
Update on arrests of 3 after high-speed chance through Colorado Springs