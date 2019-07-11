On Thursday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department were able to track down a man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Police weren't specific on where the arrested happened, but the suspect allegedly had been driving around a car that was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.
More officers had to be called out to the scene after they say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to "shoot it out."
Officers surrounded the house and were eventually able take the suspect into custody.
As far as the stolen car goes, police believe that the vehicle was stolen from a Colorado Springs funeral home. It's not clear which one.