Eight boys were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several stick-ups and crashing a stolen vehicle twice — all within hours in a chaotic joyride.
Colorado Springs police on Friday released a timeline of the incidents:
Police say the chaos started Tuesday, when officers received reports that a Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn Express at 1855 Aeroplaza Drive.
About 9 a.m. Wednesday, occupants in the 4Runner fired shots a home in the 300 block of Longfellow Drive, police said. No one was injured.
Less than an hour later, police say a boy was reported stealing several items from a liquor store before fleeing in the 4Runner. By noon, police say they received a complaint that the same vehicle was driving recklessly near Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard.
About 2 p.m., a woman with her infant told police that three boys left the 4Runner in the Chapel Hills Mall parking lot and stole her diaper bag and backpack at gunpoint.
About 20 minutes later, police say they received a report that the driver of a 4Runner was seen pointing a gun at another vehicle near the U.S. 24 Bypass at South Union Boulevard. No shots were fired.
By 3:15 p.m., officers spotted the 4Runner near South Powers and East Fountain boulevards. The SUV took off and police didn’t give chase, citing concerns for public safety.
The 4Runner later drove erratically into the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Canada Drive, where it collided with another vehicle, police said. Despite damage, the SUV took off, police said.
The SUV then headed four miles west, where police attempted to stop the 4Runner a second time. Instead, police said, it collided with another vehicle at North Murray Boulevard and Moffat Circle. Eight boys ran from the five-passenger 4Runner, police said. All of them were apprehended by officers, the release read.
The boys ranged from 12 to 17, police said Friday. One 17-year-old had 10 outstanding warrants for robbery charges. A 12-year-old in the group had an outstanding warrant for arson and theft charges, police said.
Police said they cannot release the names of the boys because they are all under the age of 18.