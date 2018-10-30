Two more Sand Creek High School students have accused a former paraprofessional of drugging them and then sexually assaulting and trying to sexually assault them, arrest records say.
Keean Davis, 30, had been arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Sand Creek High student. He posted bail Thursday night but was arrested again Friday after the two other boys came forward, inmate records show.
Davis is accused of eight felonies, including two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the El Paso County jail.
Davis had worked at Sand Creek High in Falcon School District 49 since January 2017 and previously was employed by at least three other El Paso County and Denver-area school districts.
The second of the three teens told police Thursday that he and Davis became friends during his freshman year, an arrest affidavit says. Davis would drive him home from school, and they would go out to eat.
Then Davis started to offer him alcohol and marijuana, and "things started to get weird" this summer, the boy told police.
He said four sexual encounters with Davis made him "uncomfortable," the affidavit says. In July and again in early October, the boy said, Davis gave him alcohol, pot and Xanax, getting him "10 out of 10" and "12 out of 10" intoxicated. He said Davis then sexually assaulted him.
The third accuser, whom police interviewed Friday, also said Davis gave him alcohol and marijuana and invited him to movies or to "hang out" at his house.
When he spent the night at the paraprofessional's house, the boy said, Davis tried to get into his bed and offered him crack cocaine, which he refused.
The student said Davis slid a hand up his thigh several times, and the boy pushed it away and told him to stop.
Another time, Davis took him to Wasson Park, "conducted a drug deal" with crack and then gave the boy Everclear and vodka, the affidavit says.
The first accuser said Davis had drugged and sexually assaulted him several times in various locations, arrest records show.
Davis previously worked as a paraprofessional educator, cheerleading coach or security guard for Harrison School District 2 and Colorado Springs School District 11 and in the Denver area.
He currently works for the Aurora School District, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Howard Black.
The Colorado High School Coaches Association website lists him as a spirit coach at Vista PEAK preparatory school in Aurora, but district spokesman Corey Christiansen said he couldn't confirm specifics about Davis' employment.
If anyone knows other victims, police ask that they call 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.