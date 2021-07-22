E64ghYMXMAAgmIT (1).jpg

Police investigated a fire at the UPS Store as potential arson.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguished two fires in Old Colorado City businesses on Wednesday night, and police are investigating as arson, law enforcement said.

Firefighters first put out a "small fire" inside a flag shop at 2822 W. Colorado Ave. about 11:45 p.m., firefighters tweeted.

Less than an hour later, crews responded to a second fire at 3107 W. Colorado Ave. where "heavy fire" spread through The UPS Store. Several other units in the strip mall suffered smoke damage, firefighters said.

Firefighters did not report any injuries at either business.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to both fires where burglary alarms went off and officers are investigating the incidents as arson, police said. 

