Colorado Springs residents in the Valley Hi, Park Hill and Pikes Peak neighborhoods may hear gunshots Tuesday night.

But don’t worry, police said Monday — it’s just officers testing a system.

Police announced that Tuesday night, between 8 and 10 p.m., officers will be using frangible bullets and a bullet trap to help calibrate the city’s gunshot detection system.

Frangible bullets are specially-made bullets designed to break up on impact. No live bullets will be shot into the ground or the air, police said.